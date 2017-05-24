Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team all set for ICC Champions Trophy in England, see pics

Latest News
Updated on May 24, 2017 8:10 pm
    The Indian side is set to depart for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which is scheduled to begin from June 1. India will commence their campaign from June 4 against Pakistan and will go in the tournament as the defending champions. The team will be led by Virat Kohli. (Source: Express Photo)

    Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is a part of this team and he would be behind the stumps. India won their last Champions Trophy in 2013 under Dhoni's captaincy. (Source: PTI)

    Yuvraj Singh is also a part of this Indian squad and a lot would depend upon the left-handed player as far as India's performance is concerned. Interestingly, Yuvraj made his ODI debut in Champions Trophy 2000. Apart from Yuvraj, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also made a cut into this Indian side. (Source: Express Photo)

    Apart from Pakistan, India will also face Sri Lanka and South Africa in their gropu stage matches. (Source: Express Photo)

    All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the Indian side that lifted the 2013 edition. (Source: Express Photo)

    Opener Shikhar Dhawan played a major role for India in the last edition of the Champions Trophy that the Men in Blue won. (Source: Express Photo)

    India would bank upon the fast bowlers to get some fruitful results. (Source: Express Photo)

    Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Shami would be the key bowlers for India in England. (Source: Express Photo)

