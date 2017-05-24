Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team all set for ICC Champions Trophy in England, see pics

The Indian side is set to depart for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which is scheduled to begin from June 1. India will commence their campaign from June 4 against Pakistan and will go in the tournament as the defending champions. The team will be led by Virat Kohli. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is a part of this team and he would be behind the stumps. India won their last Champions Trophy in 2013 under Dhoni's captaincy. (Source: PTI)

Yuvraj Singh is also a part of this Indian squad and a lot would depend upon the left-handed player as far as India's performance is concerned. Interestingly, Yuvraj made his ODI debut in Champions Trophy 2000. Apart from Yuvraj, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also made a cut into this Indian side. (Source: Express Photo)

Apart from Pakistan, India will also face Sri Lanka and South Africa in their gropu stage matches. (Source: Express Photo)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the Indian side that lifted the 2013 edition. (Source: Express Photo)

Opener Shikhar Dhawan played a major role for India in the last edition of the Champions Trophy that the Men in Blue won. (Source: Express Photo)

India would bank upon the fast bowlers to get some fruitful results. (Source: Express Photo)