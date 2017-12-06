1 / 8

India continued their victory march with a 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka. Indian under Virat Kohli's captaincy has now won nine consecutive Test series. Dhananjaya de Silva scored his third Test hundred and a crucial 74-run knock by Roshen Silva led Sri Lanka to a fighting comeback and save the third and final Test against India at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was awarded as the Man of the Series for his twin double hundred, an unbeaten hundred and a fifty. The right-handed batsman scored 610 runs in three innings. (Source: AP)