India won the six-match ODI series against South Africa 5-1 after winning the sixth ODI by eight wickets in Centurion. This is the first time that India have won an ODI series in South Africa but they have done it this time in a comprehensive manner, winning all matches convincingly. The sixth ODI was another easy win for India as they cashed down the target of 205 runs in just 32.1 overs. Virat Kohli was the hero of the match as he scored a magnificent century -- his 35th of the ODI career for India. (BCCI Photo)
Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, takes the series trophy. He led the team to the win in sixth ODI with yet another century. (BCCI Photo)
Virat Kohli with his two trophies. He was named the man-of-match and man-of-the-series for scoring the most runs in both. (BCCI Photo)
Virat Kohli scored his 35th ODI century and 13th as the captain of India. He is second on both lists of most centuries. (BCCI Photo)
Virat Kohli also ended the series with 538 runs, the most by any batsman in an ODI series. (BCCI Photo)
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 126-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket as India won the game by 8 wickets. (BCCI Photo)
Virat Kohli made three century, a fifty and had scores of 46* and 36 in the six ODIs of this series. (BCCI Photo)
India were once again brilliant in the field. India won the toss and elected to bowl in Centurion. (BCCI Photo)
Shardul Thakur, playing his first game of the series, emerged as the top wicket-taker with 4 wickets for 51 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each. (BCCI Photo)