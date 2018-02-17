1 / 9

India won the six-match ODI series against South Africa 5-1 after winning the sixth ODI by eight wickets in Centurion. This is the first time that India have won an ODI series in South Africa but they have done it this time in a comprehensive manner, winning all matches convincingly. The sixth ODI was another easy win for India as they cashed down the target of 205 runs in just 32.1 overs. Virat Kohli was the hero of the match as he scored a magnificent century -- his 35th of the ODI career for India. (BCCI Photo)