Virat Kohli holidays with Anushka Sharma in New York ahead of Sri Lanka tour, see pics

Indian captain Virat Kohli posted an image with his girlfriend and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The couple are holidaying in New York before Kohli sets out to lead the Indian team in a tour of Sri Lanka of three Test matches, five ODIs and a stand-alone T20I. Anuskha had stated last year that a marriage between the two was "on the cards" but she was unaware as to when it will happen. (Source: Instagram)

Kohli and Anushka were spotted together in the streets of New York on Tuesday. Anushka does join Kohli on his tours with the Indian team whenever she can take out time from her busy schedule. (Source: Instagram)

The two were spotted together in Rajkot earlier in the year before the Indian team played England in the first of a first of a five match Test series.

The two also attended former India pacer Zaheer Khan's engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge together. (Source: File)

Anushka Sharma is also regularly seen in Royal Challengers Bangalore's matches in the Indian Premier League that Kohli is captain of.