Virat Kohli coasted to his fifth double century as India's frontline batsmen crushed Sri Lanka's toothless attack to stay on course for an innings victory in the second test in Nagpur on Sunday. Kohli smashed 213 while Rohit Sharma celebrated his return to the side after more than a year with an unbeaten 102 before the hosts declared their second innings closed on 610 for six on the third day for a commanding lead of 405.(Source: PTI)