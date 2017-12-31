1 / 10

Virat Kohli was handed over the full-time captaincy earlier this year after MS Dhoni stepped down from the helm position. After successfully leading India in the longer format, Kohli celebrated his new position with a phenomenal ton against England. This was the first match of the bilateral series between India and England in Pune where the hosts were handed over a mammoth target of 351 runs. India were reeling at 63/4 when Kohli along with Kedar Jadhav put on a partnership of 200 runs for the fifth wicket. The skipper scored 122 while Jadhav notched up 120 runs. India eventually won the match by 3 wickets sparing 11 deliveries. (Source: Reuters)