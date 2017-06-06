Virat Kohli hosts charity ball in London; Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, Vijay Mallya attend; see inside pics

Virat Kohli hosted a charity ball in London on Monday night and the entire Indian team members - former and present - including the staff - were in attendance. Funds were being raised for Justice and Care organisation which aims at tackling human trafficking and helping the survivors. The event was hosted by well known cricket presenter Alan Wilkins. (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the start of the event, Yuvraj Singh shared an image with teammembers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Also captured was Dhawan's son Zoravar and Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh. The caption read, "Off to @virat.kohli charity dinner with the Zoravar gang !✌️ @rohitsharma45 @ritssajdeh @shikhardofficial" (Source: Instagram)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had their wives in attendance at the charity event. Ayesha Mukherjee joined her husband Shikhar while Ritika Sajdeh attended with Rohit. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were the biggest names at the charity ball. They answered questions from host Alan Wilkins. (Source: Twitter)

Other members from Team India arrived together. The party was led forward by coach Anil Kumble and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Source: Youtube screenshot)

India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar too attended the event. (Source: Youtube screenshot)

Rather controversially, Vijay Mallya was seen entering the venue too. He was spotted at the India vs Pakistan contest too in Edgbaston. Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans. (Source: Youtube screenshot)