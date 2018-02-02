1 / 8

Virat Kohli is regarded as the best chase in ODIs. On Thursday, he showed exactly why he is hailed as the greatest chaser. India had lost their openers early and on a testing pitch and strong South Africa bowling attack, Kohli made little work of a 270-run chase scoring his 33rd ODI century and 20th in chase. This was his first century in South Africa as well. He made 112 as India won the first game by six wickets and 27 balls remaining, their first win over South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium. India took a 1-0 lead in the six-match series against ODI. (Reuters Photo)