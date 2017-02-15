Menu
Virat Kohli breaks the internet with his Valentine’s Day message for girlfriend Anushka Sharma, see pic

 

Updated on February 15, 2017 2:06 pm
    Virat Kohli posted a cute message on social media with his lady love Anushka Sharma on Wednesday with the “power” couple together sitting in a park and posting a selfie. The duo are considered one of the strongest couples in India with Kohli leading the Indian cricket team and Anushka one of the leading actresses in Bollywood industry. (Source: Instagram)

    The message posted by the Indian skipper read, “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma”.

    Virat and Anushka have been spotted together more and more since their alleged breakup with the batsman becoming vocal of their relationship. But there hasn't been as concrete a message than the Valentine's Day message.

    Earlier Kohli and Anushka were spotted spending time together in Uttarakhand alongside the Bachchan’s and Ambani’s which created flurry of engagement but that was clarified by the star batsman.

    Virat Kohli is in incredible form with the bat having already scored four back-to-back double centuries. Meanwhile Anushka is readying for the release of 'Phillauri' that hits theaters on March 24.

