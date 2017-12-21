1 / 13

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's first wedding reception is on December 21 in New Delhi. The star couple announced that they had tied the knot on December 11 in a private ceremony in Italy, away from all the media glare that an occasion like this would have invariably attracted. Kohli is currently on a break from cricketing duties having chosen to sit out the ongoing limited overs series against Sri Lanka. Both Kohli and Anushka made the announcement with the message: Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 211217)