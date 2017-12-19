1 / 10

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived in Delhi on Tuesday after tying the knot in Italy and spending a few days in the country for their honeymoon. The couple announced the news of their marriage on social media in a joint statement, saying, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey." (Source: Virushka FC Twitter) Read: Virat, Anushka in Delhi for reception