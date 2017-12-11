3 / 11

Cricketer Virat Kohli began new innings when the Indian captain tied knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Milan, Italy. The couple kept revealed the news about their wedding on Monday. The wedding took place in the presence of family and close friends. Virat and Anushka's wedding has been the most talked about affair in the recent past. The duo met each other during an advertisment shoot in 2013. But it was the South Africa tour in January 2014, when team India arrived at the Mumbai airport and instead of going with rest of the cricket team, Virat went to Anushka’s apartment. The fact that the two started following each other on social media was also noted.