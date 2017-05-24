Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma steal the show at ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ premiere; see inside pics

Sachin Tendulkar hosted an exclusive premiere for the Indian cricket team, before the defending champions departure to England for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Apart from the team, in attendance was Virat Kohli’s girlfriend Anushka Sharma. The actress posed with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, and the images are going viral on social media. Ahead of watching ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, Yuvraj Singh took to instagram and wrote. “At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar ✌️.”

