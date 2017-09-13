Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma look head over heels in new ad shoot

Virat Kohli changed into Indian attire to shoot for an advertisement after returning from Sri Lanka tour. Kohli shared a click from the very shoot as his Instagram story. (Source: Instagram)

The Indian captain looked head over heels, standing next to his girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently enjoyed a vacation in Sri Lanka, where the Indian captain led his side to whitewash in three Tests, five ODIs and a T20. (Source: Twitter)