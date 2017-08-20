Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go green in Sri Lanka

Ahead of the first ODI of the five match series against Sri Lanka, Team India captain Virat Kohli was seen with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma, as they planted a sapling together, indulging in environment friendly activity in Kandy on Saturday. (Source: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma arrived in Sri Lanka the day the Indian cricket team registered their third Test win over Sri Lanka. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli is leading Indian side on their tour of Sri Lanka. They have already registered a whitewash win over the home side and are now up against them for limited overs contest. (Source: Instagram)

The Indian captain is pretty active on social media. He regular posts pictures with girl friend Anushka Sharma. Earlier, Kohli posted a selfie during their vacation in the New York City. The couple went on a short holiday after India's West Indies tour got over in July. (Source: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma also accompanied Virat before India's Test series against England. The two were spotted together in Rajkot earlier in the year before India played England in the first match of a five-match Test series. (Source: File)

The couple was clicked during former India pacer Zaheer Khan's engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: File)

Anushka was also spotted with Virat during the IPL in Royal Challengers Bangalore's matches. (Source: File)