Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dazzle at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception
Best of Express
- Plea challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as CBI special director dismissed by SC
- ElectionsGujarat assembly elections 2017: In diamond hub in Surat, noteban and GST are rough edges
- Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad for three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit
- Tripura polls next, BJP’s Bharat Mata goes tribal
- NIA to probe Al-Qaeda suspect’s plans to ‘fight for Rohingya’
- EntertainmentAnita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan shower love on Bharti Singh at her bangle ceremony, see photos
- EntertainmentSoorma official poster: Diljit Dosanjh transforms into hockey legend Sandeep Singh, leaves us impressed
- EntertainmentSagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan wedding reception: From Sushmita Sen to Arshad Warsi, here's all who graced the occasion
- EntertainmentHere's how Priyanka Chopra and the Suits team wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement
- SportsIndia beat Sri Lanka, R Ashwin beats them all
- SportsKohli heard, will not be seen in Sri Lanka ODIs
- SportsStokes spotted at airport fuels Ashes call-up rumours
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T goes on open sale in India via Amazon, OnePlus store: Check out the full details
- TechnologyReliance Jio resumes sale of JioPhone, aims to cover 10 million customers: Report
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) clears FCC, likely to launch soon
- LifestyleKareena Kapoor Khan belts out fashion goals in an adorable Gucci sweater