Indian captain Virat Kohli married his longtime girlfriend, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at a reception in Tuscany, Italy. The star couple hosted a reception at the Durbar Hall of Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on Thursday. The reception was attended by family members of both Kohli and Anushka, while friends from entertainment, cricket and political circles also came to grace the event. The most notable presence of the attendees in the event was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Instagram/Viratian)