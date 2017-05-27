Virat Kohli and Indian team participate in photo shoot for ICC Champions Trophy 2017

The Indian team had their first photo shoot before their ICC Champions Trophy campaign that begins on June 4 against Pakistan. BCCI posted pictures on their official Twitter account of players such as skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India had their first nets session since arriving at England on Friday at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium. They will play two warm-up matches before the tournament starts on June 1, the first of which will be against New Zealand on May 28. This will be followed by the second warm-up match against Bangladesh on May 30 at Edgbaston. (Source: Twitter)

India's most promising fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah posing with the ball in his hand, showing his bold personality. The right-arm fast bowler performed brilliantly in the IPL, taking Mumbai Indians to their third title. Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar comprise India's pace battery. (Source: Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane had said that he felt excited to be back at Lord's where he had scored a Test century in a winning cause for India. He will be crucial cog in India's middle order. (Source: Twitter)

India's pace battery, with the likes off Jasprit Bumrah (left) , Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Right) did not leave any chance to impress their fans, posing in single frame, looking all pumped up for the Champions Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

India also held another net session before their warm-up match against New Zealand on Sunday. Yuvraj Singh had missed the first net session on Friday due to illness and the team management reportedly expects him to recover in a day's time. (Source: ANI)