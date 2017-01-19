Veterans MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh lead India to series win

India rode on centuries from Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to edge out England by 15 runs in a high-scoring thriller in their second ODI match at the Barabati Stadium on Thursday. Yuvraj and Dhoni displayed superb form with the bat to help India recover from a poor start and post a massive total of 381/6. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli & Co sealed an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (Source: PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh took charge to ensure that England could not build on their advantage. The duo added 256 runs to bring the Indian innings back on track after being reduced to 25/3.

Yuvraj SIngh posted 150 runs, surpassing his previous personal best score of 139 and also accumulated the most runs by an Indian batsman against England, going past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Reuters)

MS Dhoni plundered 134 runs off 122 balls with 10 boundaries and six hits into the stands. . After Yuvraj Singh's departure, the former captain launched a fearsome assault on the England bowlers to help push India beyond the 350-run mark. He was caught on the square leg boundary by David Willey while trying to hit Liam Plunkett for another six. (Source: PTI)

Jason Roy (82) and Alex Hales (14) launched England to a good start. Then Roy and Joe Root (54) put on 100 runs off 95 balls. Root completed his 19th ODI half-century off 53 balls. (Source: AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin turned the screws in the middle overs as he finished his 10 over spell with three wickets for 65 runs. (Source: PTI)

England skipper Eoin Morgan scored 102 runs off just 81 deliveries with six boundaries and five sixes before being run out by Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: PTI)