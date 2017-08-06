Latest News

Usain Bolt’s greatest achievements in 100m

Published on August 6, 2017 10:12 am
    Usain Bolt is the first athlete to win thrice after he clinched the 100m gold in 9.81 seconds at Rio 2016. (Source: Reuters)

    He is an eleven-time World champion. He is the first athlete to win three titles in both the 100 m and 200 m at the competition. (Source: Reuters)

    Bolt’s personal best of 9.58 seconds in the 100 metres is the fastest ever run. Bolt also holds the second fastest time of 9.63 seconds in the Beijing Olympics 2008. (Source: Reuters)

    Usain Bolt signed off Rio 2017 by extending his record tally to 23. (Source: AP)

    Usain Bolt smashes world 100 metres record at Beijing Olympics. (Source: AP)

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt following his win in the men's 100-meter final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012.(Source: AP)

    Usain Bolt cemented his 'immortal' status after taking third gold at Rio 2016. (Source: AP)

