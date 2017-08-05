Usain Bolt gears up for final showdown at World Athletics Championship

It will be the last time when Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will be seen on the circuit for his 100m final, defending his World Championship title in London on Saturday. Bolt is competing in his seventh World Championship and seems to be all geared up for the final race after finishing his 100m in 9.95 seconds in Diamond League race in Monaco. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt did not seem to be in his top form when he started his 100m heat in the World Athletics Championship in London on Friday, but later made a remarkable comeback to clinch the race. (Source: Reuters)

Another Jamaican sprinter Julian Forte became the fastest qualifier for World Championship final, hitting his individual best with 9.99 seconds on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt manged to clinch his first race of the World Championship event after making a slow start at the beginning of the 100m heat race on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt took 10.07 seconds to cross the line and seemed to be unhappy with his performance on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt appreciated the pumped up crowd who showed up at the London stadium to watch the Jamaican sprinter perform for the final time in London. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt enjoyed his moments during his visit to the London stadium on Friday. Five years ago in 2012 he won his second 100m Olympic title. (Source: Reuters)