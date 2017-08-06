Usain Bolt’s fairytale ending spoiled

Usain Bolt's farewell party at the London Athletics Championship was ruined by Justin Gatlin when the American reigned supreme in the 100m race - an event which had become the Jamaican's pet in the last decade. The Jamaicn is competing in his final event before calling time on a glittering career. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt's third place finish sparked a chorus of boos for Gatlin before the crowd, almost in perfect harmony, started chanting 'Usain! Usain!'. (Source: Reuters)

Bolt, as has often been the case, started slow but, in what was a rarity on Saturday night, with age catching up on him, couldn't run off the final 20 metres in lightning speed to seal the gold medal. Christian Coleman looked to be headed for the yellow metal before the controversial figure in Gatlin won the race. (Source: Reuters)

Justin Gatlin has twice been banned for drug offences and rolled back the years on Saturday to win a second world title 12 years after his first. (Source: Reuters)

Christian Coleman, who has run over 40 races this year but turned professional only a few weeks ago, took silver in 9.94 seconds. (Source: AP)

After the race, Justin Gatlin bowed down to Usain Bolt in complete admiration and respect to the man who made athletics once again a sport that everyone wants to watch on TV. (Source: Reuters)

Following the win, Justin Gatlin revealed that Usain Bolt told him, "Congratulations! You’ve worked hard for this. You don’t deserve all these boo’s." (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt is not quite finished yet and will go in the 4x100m relay next week - as will Justin Gatlin. (Source: Reuters)