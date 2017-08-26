US Open 2017: Top players give Grand Slam a miss

US Open will see on of the most hallow fields in recent times. Many of the star players have opted out from men's singles competition. Even in women's singles, Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus has decided not to participate this year in New York because she might not be able to bring her baby son with her to the city as a result of her separation from the child's father. (Source: AP File)

In the men's singles, Novak Djokovic of Serbia has also pulled out. The former US Open champion will be out due to an injury. (Source: Reuters)

Kei Nishikori has also pulled out of US Open. He has pulled out because of an injury saying that he has a torn tendon in his right wrist. (Source: AP File)

Milos Raonic of Canada will also be missing from the field in men's singles.