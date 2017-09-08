US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens’ road to final

US Open 2017 semi-final ended on Thursday and 83rd seed Sloane Stephens of United States reached her first Grand Slam final after defeating the seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the semifinal 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in a two hour and seven minutes. Venus had previously won the US Open title twice, back in 2000 and 2001 and was looking to feature in her third major final this year. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens clinched a hard fought win over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in three sets by 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinal match of the US Open. She also made it to her first ever Grand Slam semifinal in her career. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens registered a three set victory over Germany's Julia Goerges in her round of 16 match by 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to enter the quarterfinal of the US Open. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane defeated Australia's Ashleigh Barty in third round of the US Open by 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens' second round win came against the 11th seed Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, where the American managed to win by 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 in three sets.(Source: Reuters)