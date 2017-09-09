US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal’s road to men’s singles final

Rafael Nadal will play his third Grand Slam final of the year when he faces the in-form South African, Kevin Anderson, at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Sunday. He will look to clinch his third US Open title and 16th Grand Slam title of the career. He continued his remarkable form by defeating the 24th seeded Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in four sets 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the second semifinal on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal was up against Russia's Andrey Rublev in his quarterfinal match, and won comfortably in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, showing his class and consistency. (Source: Reuters)

The two time US Open champion faced Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in his fourth round match and won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-1, not giving Dolgopolov any margin for error. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal struggled in the first set of his third round match against Leonardo Martin Mayer of Argentina, as he lost the first set 6-7. But he managed to win the next three sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 completely dominating the Argentine. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal dropped the first set 4-6 in his second round match against Taro Daniel of Japan and then made a strong comeback to win consecutive three sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to proceed into the third round. (Source: Reuters)