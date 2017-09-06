US Open 2017: Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and Kevin Anderson advance to semifinals

The ninth seed Venus Williams of the United States defeated Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinal to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994. She will now face an American challenge in Sloane Stephens in the semifinals. It was for the first time in 15 years when four American women had reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens of the United States clinched a quarterfinal victory over 16th seeded Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova by 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 and reached her first ever US Open semifinal on Wednesday. A huge challenge awaits her in the next match as she faces two-time US Open champion Venus Williams on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain reached his first Grand Slam semifinal after registering a straight sets win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2. (Source: Reuters)

Kevin Anderson of South Africa reached his first ever Grand Slam semifinal after winning in four sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 against Sam Querrey of the United States in the quarterfinal match on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Top seed Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Jamie Murray of Britain, defeated Abigail Spears of the United States and Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia, in the mixed doubles quarterfinal match in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 at the U.S. Open and have reached into the semifinals of the tournament. (Source: AP)