US Open 2017: Madison Keys’ road to final

The 15th seeded Madison Keys reached her first Grand Slam final after defeating the 20th seeded CoCo Vandeweghe in the second semifinal of the US Open. It took 66 minutes for Keys to clinch the match in straight sets by 6-1, 6-2. On Saturday, either Keys or Stephens will be the fourth African American woman to win the US Open title. (Source: Reuters)

Madison Keys defeated Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the quarterfinal by 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets, making it to her first ever US Open semifinal. (Source: Reuters)

Madison Keys faced fourth ranked UKraine's Elina Svitolina in her round of 16 match, and it took Keys three sets to register a hard fought win over Svitolina. She won by 7-6, 1-6, 6-4, creating an upset. (Source: Reuters)

Keys defeated 17th seeded Elina Vesnina of Russia in her third round match by 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in three sets. After losing the first set, Keys made a solid comeback, winning the last two to proceed to the fourth round of the US Open. (Source: AP)

Keys faced Germany's Tatjana Maria in her second round match at the US Open and registered a straight sets win by 6-3, 6-4. (Source: Reuters)