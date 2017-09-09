US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson’s road to his maiden Grand Slam final

Kevin Anderson of South Africa created history after becoming the first player from his country since Cliff Drysdale in 1965 to make it to the US Open final. He defeated the 12th seeded Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 of Spain in the semifinal on Friday. He lost the first set to Busta but made a strong comeback later in the match to play his maiden Grand Slam final. (Source: AP)

Kevin Anderson had a tough challenge in the quarterfinal as he faced the 17th seed Sam Querrey of the United States. In a hard fought battle of four sets, Anderson managed to pull off a big win by 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 to enter his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. (Source: Reuters)

In the fourth round, Kevin Anderson faced Italy's Paolo Lorenzi. It was the first time when Anderson's game was stretched to four sets but the Italian failed to stop Anderson's stunning run at the US Open, losing by 6-4, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6. (Source: AP)

In the third round, Kevin Anderson was up against Croatian Borna Coric. He didn't find it tough to pip Coric, finishing his third consecutive match in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. (Source: Reuters)

Kevin Anderson's second round match featured Latvia's Ernests Gulbis, where the South African dominated the first set and carried his momentum to win the match easily in three sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. (Source: Reuters)