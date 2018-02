1 / 8

India U-19 team, who clinched the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 in New Zealand on Saturday, returned to a grand reception at the Mumbai Airport on Monday. India became the most successful team in the history of U-19 World Cup when they won their fourth title. Prithvi Shaw’s team beat Australia by eight wickets in the final to achieve the feat. (Source: Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)