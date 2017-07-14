Tour de France 2017: Fabio Aru with the yellow jersey after 12 stages

The 2017 Tour de France started in Germany on July 1. The race started with a 14 km trial in Dusseldorf and the city also hosted the stage two of the tournament. The biggest cycling tournament includes 21 stages and will continue till July 23. Chris Froome (Team Sky) is all geared up to finish at the top to defend his 2016 title. If he is able to win Tour de France this year, it would mark his fourth career title. He faces a tough competition as he is up against some of the finest challengers, which include Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Richie Porte (BMC Racing), and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff). The first stage of the tournament was won by Geriant Thomas (Team Sky), as he delivered a stunning performance, covering 14km track in a time of 16:04 to grab the yellow jersey. (Source: AP)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) of Germany registered his 10th win of the career in stage two after making a late comeback in the race. Arnaud Démare (FDJ) came second, followed by André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) who finished fourth. (Source: Reuters)

World Champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia, second right, won the stage three of Tour de France in a hard-fought race, after leaving behind Australia's Michael Matthews and Ireland's Daniel Martin. (Source: AP)

Peter Sagan was disqualified from the Tour de France after colliding with Mark Cavendish during stage four, which resulted in Cavendish's injury and later he was taken to the hospital for further examinations. (Source: AP)

Fabio Aru (Astana) claimed his first Tour de France win in stage five after putting up a remarkable performance. On the other hand Chris Froome (Team Sky) returned in spectacular fashion to grab the yellow jersey of overall leader. (Source: Reuters)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) recorded his second stage victory after grabbing the top position in stage six of Tour de France in Troyes. Whereas Chris Froome retained the overall lead. (Source: Reuters)

Marcel Kittel continued his domination at the top as he finished first in stage seven, which also marked his third win in this year's Tour de France. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) tried his best to pip the german but finished second, after being reviewed closely by the judges before the final result. (Source: Reuters)

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) registered his first stage win in Tour de France in a close finish, leaving behind Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), who came second in stage eight of the race. (Source: Reuters)

Richie Porte of Australia was involved in a crash during the ninth stage of Tour de France. Later he received a medical help and withdrew from the race after breaking his pelvis. (Source: Reuters)

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) once again showed his sublime form as he clinched his fourth stage win of Tour de France, sending a message to his fellow challengers, that he is the sprinter to beat this year. He won the stage ten by an impressive margin. (Source: AP)

Spain's Alberto Contador was involved in a crash with his teammate Austria's Michael Gogl, left, during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France. (Source: AP)

Team Sky rider Chris Froome, finished as the overall leader in stage eleven of Tour de France after wearing the yellow jersey for the second time. (Source: Reuters)