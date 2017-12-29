1 / 10

In a moment that was described as "The End of the Era", The Undertaker signalled an end to his career at this year's Wrestlemania in April 2017. "The Phenom" who has been associated with WWE for past 27 years, left behind his signatorial hat and cape behind as he left the ring after suffering a defeat against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania, "the yard" where he had a record of being 21-1. His only other defeat at Wrestlemania came in 2014 against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. The next day Reigns felt the wrath of the audience who were angry at him for "retiring" The Undertaker as the "Big Dog" announced said,"It is my yard now!" (Source: WWE)