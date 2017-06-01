ICC Champions Trophy 2017: ‘Underdogs’ Sri Lanka have nothing to lose

Sri Lanka will start the tournament as Underdogs, probably first time in their cricketing history. After the departure of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene in 2014, the team has gone into a major transition period leaving captain Angelo Mathews with all the responsibilities to revive the team. Sri Lanka shared the Champions Trophy with India in 2002, since then they haven't been able to clinch the title. Angelo Mathews will be the key for the team who knows how to handle the middle-order and provides solidity to their batting line-up., He is also very effective with the ball, braking important partnerships by providing quick wickets in crucial stages of the match. (Source: File)

Upul Tharanga has been Sri Lanka's finest batsmen alongside the Lankan greats such as Jayasuriya and Attapattu. He scored back to back centuries in 2009 Champions Trophy and two centuries in 2011 World Cup but his form hasn't been quite consistent with the bat. (Source: File)

Nick Dickwella is an attacking left-hand wicket-keeper-batsman, who arrived in first-class cricket already with a hype. According to ESPNcricinfo, Dickwella was called back from an A tour in England in July 2014, to take Dinesh Chandimal's place in the national squad.

Dinesh Chandimal is Sri Lanka's promising young batsman. With his amazing technique he is able to perform strokes all around the wicket. Chandimal also plays with maturity and his calm temperament at the crease makes him an important player of the squad. (Source: File)

Kusal Perera is a left-handed batsman with a short backlift and strong forearms. His ability to play with aggression and his destructive game-play in the middle-order makes him a dangerous batsman. (Source: File)

Asela Gunaratne is a batting all-rounder who generally likes to play powerful shots square of the wicket. He can prove to be consistent in the Sri Lankan middle-order. He made his place in the one-day team when Mathews was injured in the Zimbabwe series and picked up eight wickets on that tour. (Source: File)

Kusal Mendis is a wicket-keeper right-hand batsman who caught the selectors' attention from School cricket system. He made his debut against West Indies in October 2016. (Source: File)

Chamara Kapugedara is a right-hand middle-order batsman who hasn't been consistent in the team despite of getting many opportunities in the team from 2006 to 2012. Although, he is an aggressive batsman, capable of smashing boundaries. (Source: File)

Thisara Perera is an all-rounder, right-arm bowler and an effective left-handed hitter. He has been playing in the middle-order for Sri Lanka since 2010 and is effective with both bat and ball when required. He can prove to be dangerous when playing his best cricket. (Source: File)

Lasith Malnga is a right-arm fast bowler who is brilliant with the ball in his early and last spells of the match. His perfect yorkers are always a challenge for the batsmen, his deceptive slower balls, excellent bouncer makes him 'the bowler to watch out for'. (Source: File)

Seekkuge Prasanna is an accurate leg-spinner who has lately improved his batting down the order. He is Sri Lanka's late spin options in limited-overs game. (Source: File)

Nuwan Kulasekara is a right-arm fast bowler who generates extra pace and also reverse-swing the ball ,focusing on movement of the ball. He maintains a tight line and length with accuracy which is another positive aspect of his bowling. (Source: File)

Lakshan Sandakan is Sri Lanka's slow left-arm chinaman, whose consistent performance in first-class cricket helped him grabbing a spot in the Sri Lankan team. His quick action and ability to spin the ball in both directions makes him unique from other spinners. (Source: File)

Suranga Lakmal is a right-arm fast bowler, he had his natural ability but didn't have enough stamina to continue long spells. He performed well for Sri Lanka A side after which he got recognition and came into the National team. (Source: Reuters)