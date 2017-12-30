8 / 8

1. India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy final: It looked like a pointless tournament and India seemed to be strolling towards an all too predictable win. Australia were knocked out by the rains while England were surprisingly knocked out by Pakistan in the semi-finals. India, before this had one surprise in the tournament and that was their loss to Sri Lanka. Pakistan did rally to reach the final in the end, which in itself was a surprising result and so, no one though that this was going to be a stroll in the park. But instead, what Pakistan did to India was something either side, or anyone who follows any form of cricket, would not have imagined in their wildest, rashest, most incredibly ridiculous of dreams. They scored 338/4 largely due to a brilliant century from Fakhar Zaman. But Pakistan are known for their bowling and that is what came in handy. Mohammad Amir blew away the mighty Indian top order and the rest fell like a house of cards. But it is also a testimony to India's dominance that this loss didn't seem to matter in the larger scheme of things. There were no reactive wholesale changes to the squad. It was a one-off freak of a match and certainly the biggest upset of the calendar year. (Source: Reuters)