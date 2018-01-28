Tearful Roger Federer conquers Melbourne, wins 20th Grand Slam title
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Army concerned about human rights, but time hasn’t come for any rethink on AFSPA: General Bipin Rawat
- Violence-hit Kasganj remains tense as security personnel intensify vigil; over 80 arrested
- PM Modi bats for Aadhaar, claims it bolstered India's development and curbed corruption
- SportsIn 2018, Roger Federer turns 20
- CitiesMan dies after being sucked into MRI machine, CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh compensation
- EntertainmentPadmaavat box office collection day 3: The Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 80 crore
- EntertainmentOur only aim should be to bring about a good change in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth tells fans
- EntertainmentKarthik Srinivasan's calendar: Shruti Haasan, Taapsee Pannu channel Hollywood legends
- EntertainmentSRK, Ranveer, Anushka and Alia set the stage on fire at International Customs Day event
- SportsIPL 2018 Squads: Complete player list of eight teams
- SportsUnadkat becomes costliest Indian at IPL Auction
- SportsSandeep first Nepal player to get IPL contract
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Mix 2S with bezel-less display to launch ahead of MWC 2018: Report
- TechnologyNokia 10 leaked sketch suggests rotating penta-lens camera setup, expected to launch at IFA 2018
- TechnologyGoogle Clips AI camera now up for pre-order, shipping starts February 27
- She’s got a ticket to ride: Meet the troop of women bus conductors in Uttar Pradesh