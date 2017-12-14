1 / 11

India and Sri Lanka arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, two days ahead of the third and final ODI of the ongoing series. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is expecting a footfall of over 27,000 people at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium for the series-decider on Sunday. India crushed Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the second one-dayer to level the three-match series 1-1 in Mohali on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma blasted an unbeaten 208 to put India in the driver's seat, while Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) were the other contributors. (Source: Andhra Cricket Association)