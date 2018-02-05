Super Bowl 2018: Justin Timberlake honours Prince during halftime show
Super Bowl 2018: Justin Timberlake honours Prince during halftime show
Published on February 5, 2018 8:39 am
1 / 10
Justin Timberlake took the halftime stage while the Philadelphia Eagles were 10 points ahead of the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII. The singer paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of ``I Would Die 4 U.'' (Source: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
2 / 10
Timberlake danced and sang his way through a roughly 12-minute set before a television audience estimated at over 100 million people. (Source: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
3 / 10
Timberlake mixed a song from his new album and staples such as “Can’t Stop the Feeling" that made him an intentionally known solo artist. (Source: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
4 / 10
The singer's set started out in an underground portion of U.S. Bank Stadium made to look like a club filled with lasers and dancers. (Source: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
5 / 10
The medley also included 2002’s “Rock Your Body” and “Cry Me a River” from Justified as well as 2006’s “SexyBack,” “My Love” and “Until the End of Time”. (Source: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
6 / 10
The “Rock Your Body” song sparked some criticism online as it is the same song that he performed with Janet Jackson in their now infamous Nipplegate performance at the 2004 Super Bowl. (Source: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
7 / 10
Justin Timberlake paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of "I Would Die 4 U." (Source: Reuters)
8 / 10
Footage of Prince projected onto a long screen in the middle of the stadium. (Source: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
9 / 10
Timberlake completed his performance with 2016’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling”. (Source: Reuters)
10 / 10
Timberlake joined an impressive list of A-list entertainers who have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years, including: Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Madonna. (Source: Reuters)