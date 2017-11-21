1 / 5

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri got engaged to Sonam Bhattacharya on Monday. Chhetri, who is currently playing for Bengaluru FC in the fourth edition of Indian Super League, flew to New Delhi after the match against Mumbai City FC on Sunday. The 33-year-old striker will be flying back to Bangalore for his next match against Delhi Dynamos. (Source: Instagram) http://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/indian-super-league-2017-18/wedding-bells-for-sunil-chhetri-indian-captain-gets-engaged-to-sonam-bhattacharya-see-pics-4948276/