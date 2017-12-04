1 / 6

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Monday tied got married to long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya, at a grand wedding ceremony in Kolkata. Chhetri, however, would not be able to take a break immediately after the wedding as he will be off to Guwahati for their away match against NorthEast United FC on December 8. (Source: PTI)