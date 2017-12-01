1 / 11

Spain and Portugal, the last two European champions, will be meeting in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and that will be the headline in the first round of matches in the flagship football tournament, as was decided by the draw on Friday. Hosts Russia, on the other hand will be facing Saudi Arabia in the first match of the tournament that will be held on June 14, 2018. Defending champions Germany will be facing Mexico in their opening match while England and Belgium have been drawn into the same group. (Source: Reuters)