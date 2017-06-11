Stan Wawrinka’s road to French Open men’s singles final

Third ranked Swiss Stan Wawrinka has made it for the second time in the French Open final and will face the nine-time French Open champion, Rafael Nadal on Sunday. Stan has performed exceptionally well in this year's French Open campaign. He has lost just two sets in the whole tournament and defeated top ranked Andy Murray in five sets. Wawrinka will look to clinch his second French Open title in three years. Wawrinka did not struggle in any of the previous matches and has looked stable through out the tournament with his aggressiveness on the court. (Source: AP)

Stan Wawrinka pushed his limits and clinched a massive win in five sets against top seed Andy Murray. Andy Murray won two out of first three sets, maintaining a strong grip on the match. But Stan came back stronger taking the final two sets 7-6, 6-1 setting up a thrilling final with Rafael Nadal on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Stan Wawrinka registered a comfortable straight sets win 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 over seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia in the quarterfinal of the French Open. Cilic never looked to create any pressure from the starting and gave away easy points behind the baseline. (Source: AP)

Stan Wawrinka showed some impressive tennis against the 15th seeded frenchmen, Gael Monfils, defeating him in the fourth round 7-5, 7-6, 6-2 in straight sets. Monfils tried his best in the first two sets giving a tough fight to the third ranked Swiss but could not sustain it for long after giving away the close sets and eventually the match. (Source: Reuters)

Stan Wawrinka hammered 28th seed Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of the French Open 7-6, 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets. Fognini gave a strong challenge in the first set, taking it to the tie-breaker but ended up losing 7-2. The other two sets were completely one-sided where Wawrinka effortlessly thrashed Fognini. (Source: File)

Stan Wawrinka faced Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round of the French Open. He dominated the entire match, winning it 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 in straight sets. Dolgopolov managed to stretch his game in the second set, taking it to the tie-breaker but couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, losing 7-5 in the tie-breaker. (Source: File)