Sri Lanka stall India’s follow-on dominance

Sri Lanka couldn't have asked for a better end to their third day's play in Colombo as they scored 209/2 in second innings. The hosts were earlier, enforced a follow-on after being bowled out for 183 in first innings in reply to India's 622/9 (D). (Source: Reuters)

Kusal Mendis hammered the Indian bowlers to his third Test century in the process. The right-hander scored 110 before getting out to Hardik Pandya. (Source: Reuters)

Dimuth Karunaratne on the other hand too played a responsible innings and remained unbeaten at 92 at stumps on day 3. (Source: Reuters)

India got an early breakthrough in the second innings as well when Umesh Yadav cleaned up Upul Tharanga. (Source: Reuters)

Upul Tharanga failed to leave a mark as he was cleaned up for 2 by Umesh Yadav. (Source: Reuters)

India earlier, in the day rode on R Ashwin's fifer to push Sri Lanka on the backfoot. He returned with figures of 5/69. (Source: Reuters)

While Ashwin got a fifer, Ravindra Jadeja provided India with their first breakthrough early morning when he bagged the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal. (Source: Reuters)