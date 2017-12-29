5 / 15

Gambhir has a big heart. And his acts prove just that. In April this year, Gambhir pledged to bear the educational expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh. A month before the generous act, Gambhir lent financial assistance to 1998 Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh, who was suffering from cancer but didn’t have enough money for his treatment. “It is really tragic the way we treat our sportspersons. I mean here is a guy who has won gold at Asian Games, Arjuna Award and is a Padma Shri. I am sure there are ways to look after him. I have done something which I won’t like to publicise here,” Gambhir had said. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)