Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitates PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal on return from World Badminton Championships
World Badminton Championships medallists Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu were felicitated by Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Along with Sania Nehwal and PV Sindhu, Vijay Goel had invited P Gopichand and Vimar Kumar for the ceremony. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
While Sindhu returned from the tournament in Glasgow with a silver, Saina won the bronze medal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal with Badminton head coach P Gopichand. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Sindhu settled for silver after being defeated by Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 in 110 minutes. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Saina Nehwal lost to the World Badminton Champion Nozomi Okuhara 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 in the semifinals to settle for bronze. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Vijay Goel tweeted, "With the Golden Girls of Indian Badminton - PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Keep inspiring!" (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)