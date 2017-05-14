From Virender Sehwag to Saina Nehwal sports stars celebrate Mother’s day; see pics

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished his mother on mother's day on his Twitter account where he wrote, "I believe in love at first sight. Love my mother ever since I opened my eyes. #MothersDay." (Source: Twitter)

Mohammad Kaif too uploaded a picture of his with his mother on his Twitter account and wrote, "माँ के लिए क्या लिखूं , माँ ने खुद मुझे लिखा है ! #MothersDay."(Source: Twitter)

Not just cricketers but other sportsmen as well haven't left a chance on wishing their mothers on this mother's day. Boxer Shiva Thapa took to Twitter to upload a picture with his mother that said, "Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful mothers in the world.. Love and peace to all." (Source: Twitter)

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal kept in simple but still wrote a sweet message on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Happy Mother's Day 😀🙏🙏." (Source: Twitter)

Steve Smith who is in India for the Indian Premier league took to his Instagram account to upload a photo. The caption of the photo read, "Happy Mother's Day Mum. Thanks for everything that you do for me. I hope you have a fantastic day. I love you ❤️️." (Source: Instagram)

David Warner uploaded two pictures on his Instagram account. The first picture that he uploaded is with his mother and the caption of the picture says, "Happy Mother's Day to this beauty of a lady @warnerlorraine love you lots and lots mum. Always there for us. #family." (Source: Instagram)

The second photo that he posted is of his wife and daughters. It said, "Happy Mother's Day to my wifey @candywarner1 nothing but amazing all the time. Girls and I love you lots. Hope you have a great day my dear. #family #happywifehappylife👍😂." (Source: Instagram)

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke too uploaded a picture of his wife and daughter and he wrote, "Missing my girls! Happy mothers day to my wonderful wife. To all the other mothers out there have a great day! 💕." (Source: Instagram)