South Africa shake England to the ‘Root’s in 2nd Test: See Pics

South Africa came back from a crushing 241-run defeat against England in the first Test by recording a win by 340 runs in the second Test. Captain Faf Du Plessis' return had a tangible effect on the Proteas as they gave the English almost no opportunity to get on the steering wheel through the course of the four days. South Africa have hence levelled the four match Test series 1-1. (Source: AP)

Hashim Amla was pretty much the star player for South Africa with the bat. He scored 78 and 87 off 149 and 289 balls respectively acting as the anchor as his team mates accumulated runs around him. That Amla has scored more than 8000 Test runs now is common knowledge but it is the 16246 balls he has faced that has made the difference for South Africa over the years. As he does so often, Amla wore and tore the English bowlers to the point that his wicket was celebrated almost with the same vigour that England would have shown had they won the match itself. (Source: AP)

The South African first innings was brought to an end on Day 2 by James Anderson. Anderson took five wickets in the first innings, four of which were the South African tailenders, who coult only 26 runs on the board. It looked like Anderson may just borught England back to the match. (Source: Reuters)

England got off to a horrid start to their innings as they lost both their openers early but they were up and running when Joe Root and Garry Ballance. Root also struck up a partnership with Jonny Bairstow who came in after the dismissal of Ballance. Root's was a counter attacking innings as he scored 78 off just 76 balls. When his wicket fell, England were 143/4. They were soon dismissed for 205, handing South Africa a healthy lead. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa came back to bat for the final overs of Day 2 and Heino Kuhn became the 15th player to be dismissed on the day. But Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla ground their teeth and stuck to the crease. Faf du Plessis also scored a fighting 63. By the time South Africa were done, they had set England a target of 474.

It then came down South Africa's bowlers and they were spot on. Keshav Maharaj ended the match with a total of six wickets. (Source: Reuters)

Vernon Philander was the man of the match for his all-round performance. Philander scored a half century in the first innings and followed it up with two wickets. He then scored 42 in the second and took three. (Source: Reuters)