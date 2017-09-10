Sloane Stephens wins US Open 2017 women’s singles title

Sloane Stephens created history by winning her maiden Grand Slam title, after defeating the 15th seeded Madison Keys in the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. Stephens displayed remarkable tennis through out the tournament and has jumped more than 900 spots in the world rankings in just one month. She clinched the final in straight sets 6-3, 6-0, leaving no chance for Keys to comeback in the match. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys were both facing off each other in their first ever Grand Slam final, this has only happened for the seventh time in the Open Era, and the second time at the US Open. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens also became the first american player apart from the Williams sisters to win a Grand Slam title in last 15 years. This all-American final was also the first since 2002, when Serena Williams faced her elder sister Venus Williams in the final. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens who is currently ranked 83 in World WTA rankings, became the third player to clinch the US Open title after not being a part of top-10 ranked players since 1975. (Source: Reuters)

Sloane Stephens was suffering from a foot injury and was out for 11 months. She underwent surgery in January and made a comeback at Wimbledon. She was also ranked 957 when started her US Open campaign two weeks ago. (Source: Reuters)