Shikhar Dhawan took some time away from cricketing duties with the Indian national team to be part of his sister's wedding in the capital. The India opener isn't part of the second Test against Sri Lanka, played in Nagpur, and was released by the BCCI. The wedding of his sister Shreshta took place under both Christian and Hindu traditions. Here he poses for a picture with wife Aesha, son Zoravar, daughters Rhea and Aliyah, and his family following the ceremony in Hindu tradition. He posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Celebrating Sristhi and Bason’s Hindu Wedding!! Wishing them both all the happiness!! May God bless them always!! 🙏🏼😘😍❤️". (Source: Instagram)