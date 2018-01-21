1 / 9

Members of the Indian cricket team found time to enjoy a day in the wilderness on the tour to South Africa. One of the most sought after leisure activity in South Africa remains the Wildlife Safari and the cricketers, along with their families, made sure they spent in the open. Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with family members explored and saw the sights of South Africa. (Source: Instagram)