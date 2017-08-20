Shikhar Dhawan 132*, Virat Kohli 82* help India crush Sri Lanka by nine wickets

India, chasing 217 for win, gun down the total in the 29th over to take a 1-0 lead over Sri Lanka in the five-match series. The visitors rode on an unbeaten 197-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to sprint to a thumping win. (Source: PTI)

Shikhar Dhawan went on to score his 11th ODI hundred off just 71 balls in Dambulla. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli too chipped in with an unbeaten 82 in Dambulla. (Source: PTI)

India did have a dismal start as they lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the innings. Sharma was ran out by Kapugedara for 4. (Source: AP)

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team continued with their form in Sri Lanka after the bowlers restricted home side for a total of 216 in 43.2 overs. India rode on spinners to push Sri Lanka on backfoot after Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav shared seven wickets out of the 10. (Source: PTI)

Axar Patel returned with figures of 3/34 in 10 overs. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lankan openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka began the proceedings well for their side as the two compiled an opening stand of 74 runs. (Source: AP)

Gunathilaka was the first batsman to go back to the pavillion after Chahal scalped him for 35. (Source: PTI)