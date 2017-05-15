Shah Rukh Khan hosts 10th anniversary celebrations with KKR squad, see pics
-
Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated ten seasons of their existence on Sunday night with Shah Rukh Khan. Standing at the fourth position, KKR managed to make it to the play-offs of the Indian Premier League 2017 despite losing their last two games against Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. KKR will now face third placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in the eliminator in Bangalore. If Kolkata wins the eliminator, they will then face the losing team of first qualifier on Tuesday for a spot in the final. (Source: KKR Instagram)
-
The celebration was attended by co-owner Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata. (Source: KKR Instagram)
-
Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated the tenth season of the club, which was attended by all team players. (Source: KKR Instagram)
-
Shah Rukh Khan got nostalgic on the occasion of the club's tenth anniversary. (Source: KKR Instagram)
-
KKR's next match is on Wednesday when they play the eliminator against SRH in Bangalore. (Source: KKR Instagram)
-
The party was attended by all players including captain Gautam Gambhir. (Source: KKR Instagram)
-
Shah Rukh Khan said, "Shared a full lifetime with my team over the last 10 years in Kolkata." (Source: KKR Instagram)