Shah Rukh Khan hosts 10th anniversary celebrations with KKR squad, see pics

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated ten seasons of their existence on Sunday night with Shah Rukh Khan. Standing at the fourth position, KKR managed to make it to the play-offs of the Indian Premier League 2017 despite losing their last two games against Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. KKR will now face third placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in the eliminator in Bangalore. If Kolkata wins the eliminator, they will then face the losing team of first qualifier on Tuesday for a spot in the final. (Source: KKR Instagram)